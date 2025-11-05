The U.S. military is close to fielding two new weapons designed to jam Chinese and Russian intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites, giving the Pentagon three counter-space capabilities, according to new U.S. Space Force data.

The weapons, called Meadowlands and the Remote Modular Terminal, will join a larger and less mobile "Counter Communications System” jammer — an upgraded big dish that was declared operational in 2020.

The fresh systems will be dispersed worldwide and sometimes operated remotely, intended to counter what U.S. military officials are more stridently outlining as a growing Chinese space-based threat against U.S. forces.