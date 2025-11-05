New Yorkers heading to the ballot box to select a new mayor face stark choices: a youthful socialist, a seasoned ex-governor or a red-beret-wearing radio host.

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has led opinion polls since the June primary, alarming Wall Street titans by vowing to tax the rich while exciting younger voters enthused about his proposals for making the city more affordable. He maintains a double-digit advantage over Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary. Anti-crime crusader Curtis Sliwa, a Republican, is trailing in third place.

The candidates portray the election as a crucial referendum on the future of the U.S. financial capital as it stares down a hostile President Donald Trump and his aggressive immigration crackdown, as well as concerns about the high cost of living and anxiety over violent crime. While Mamdani has topped voter surveys for months now, some recent polls show his lead narrowing; early voting data also signals slightly increased turnout among older residents, a group that tends to favor Cuomo, 67, over his 34-year-old rival.