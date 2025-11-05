The U.S. government shutdown became the longest ever Wednesday, topping the 35-day record set during Donald Trump’s first term, as his administration warned of holiday air-travel chaos and threatened Americans’ benefits in a bid to force a resolution.

Federal agencies have been grinding to a halt since Congress failed to approve funding past Sept. 30, and the pain has been mounting as welfare programs — including aid that helps millions of Americans afford groceries — hang in limbo.

There were in recent days the first fragile signs of progress in Congress in the search for an off-ramp, although — for now — 1.4 million federal workers, from air-traffic controllers to park wardens, remain on enforced leave or working without pay.