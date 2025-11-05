Far too little aid is reaching the Gaza Strip nearly four weeks after a ceasefire, humanitarian agencies said on Tuesday, as hunger persists with winter approaching and old tents start to fray following Israel's devastating two-year offensive.

The truce was meant to unleash a torrent of aid across the tiny, crowded enclave where famine was confirmed in August and where almost all the 2.3 million inhabitants have lost their homes to Israeli bombardment.

However, only half the needed amount of food is coming in, according to the World Food Program, while an umbrella group of Palestinian agencies said overall aid volumes were between a quarter and a third of the expected amount.