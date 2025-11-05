Survivors of a powerful earthquake that turned homes in Afghanistan into rubble are now wondering where they can they find shelter from pouring rain and the coming winter cold.
Others who made it through an even deadlier quake two months ago share their anxiety.
This week’s 6.3-magnitude tremor that rattled the northern provinces of Samangan and Balkh killed at least 27 people, the Taliban authorities say.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.