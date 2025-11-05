As hiring people with disabilities has become more common in Japan, many companies, especially large ones, are building personnel management frameworks that assume a diverse workforce.

They are rolling out a range of initiatives to address challenges such as career development and long-term retention for disabled employees.

People with disabilities accounted for 2.4% of employees at private-sector companies in 2024, or about one in 40 workers, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The figure includes individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities, as well as those with mental illnesses, including mood and developmental disorders.

Major beverage group Kirin Holdings includes people with disabilities in its career-track hiring through a unified, groupwide intake of new university graduates.

The company is working to ensure the employees can succeed on equal footing with their colleagues by providing items such as noise-canceling earphones to reduce ambient sound and text-to-speech software. To foster understanding across the workplace, Kirin also distributes disability-awareness booklets and organizes related events.

"Communication in writing and proactively reaching out to one another are essential," said an employee who works with a colleague with a hearing disability.

Fumiko Takano of the human resources department said, "We are working to ensure no one's career path is limited (by disabilities)," noting the company's practice of rotating staff across departments every few years.

The Tokyo office of the London Stock Exchange Group has installed tactile paving to guide people from the elevator halls to the reception and restrooms.

"We are committed to creating a workplace where all employees can perform at their best," a company official said.

Tactile paving installed at the Tokyo office of the London Stock Exchange Group in Tokyo's Minato Ward in October, which guides people from the elevator halls to the reception and restrooms | JIJI

Nomura Kagayaki, a special subsidiary of major securities group Nomura Holdings, is implementing measures tailored to the specific needs of employees with disabilities.

Of the subsidiary's roughly 120 employees, about 90% are classified as having mental disabilities. As fewer than half of such workers typically remain with the same employer for more than a year, the company places particular emphasis on retention.

Nomura Kagayaki prioritizes briefings and workplace visits for prospective employees, offers paid leave from the first day of employment and arranges frequent consultations with specialists — all to create an environment in which employees can work with minimal concerns.

Employees handle tasks such as sorting mail and preparing training venues.

President Mio Nakama underscored the importance of team communication: "We want them to grow through interacting with others."

Takazo Nishihara, senior managing director at Nomura Holdings overseeing group corporate services, expressed an eagerness to hire more people with disabilities.

"We want to broaden our reach so people from across different backgrounds can play active roles," he said.

Fast Retailing says its focus on employing and supporting people with disabilities has led to better customer service. About 1,500 employees with disabilities work at its Uniqlo and GU casual clothing stores in Japan and overseas, including some who have been with the group for more than 20 years, according to company officials.

"We hope more people recognize that our stores actively employ people with disabilities," said Daiji Taniguchi, a personnel affairs official.

Ryuto Sasaoka, 26, who is hard of hearing and works at one of the Fast Retailing shops in Tokyo, said, "Teamwork gives me a sense of fulfillment at work."

Since last year, his responsibilities on the sales floor have grown, and he has eased into serving customers.

Store manager Atsuko Mikami has high expectations for him.

"He can offer forms of customer service others can't, such as communicating in sign language. Customers respond very well," she said.

Looking ahead, analysts say expanding public assistance is crucial to sustaining long-term employment for people with disabilities after they are hired. Currently, most public programs prioritize job placement, leaving gaps in ongoing workplace support. Addressing the shortfalls will require durable systems that provide continuous assistance to both disabled employees and their employers.