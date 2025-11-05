Chappii (a Japanese nickname for ChatGPT), Toranpu kanzei (Trump tariffs) and onkaji (online casinos) were among 30 words and phrases nominated for buzzword of the year on Wednesday.

A comment made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi immediately after she was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party last month — that she would “work, work, work, work and work,” which triggered both praise for her determination and criticism amid efforts to improve work-life balance — also made the list, along with josei shushō (female prime minister).

“There weren’t many buzzwords in the first half of the year, but after (U.S.) President Donald Trump returned to office, many phrases went viral regarding tariffs,” publisher Jiyukokuminsha, which hosts the award, said in a statement. “Many words trended later on regarding rice, inflation, extreme weather, selecting the prime minister and other events.”