Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stayed on script on everything from the economy to agriculture policy as she went through her first two days of questioning in parliament.

The opposition concentrated on criticizing Takaichi over the most controversial issues of her government’s policy platform, such as easing work-hour regulations, scrapping newly adopted measures to increase rice production and cutting the number of parliamentary seats.

But Takaichi deflected the attacks, remaining noncommittal in her responses and sticking to the official line.