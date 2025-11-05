The Defense Ministry will begin a phased deployment of long-range standoff missiles capable of striking from outside an enemy's range.

Starting in fiscal 2025, the ministry plans to field ground-launched versions at Ground Self-Defense Force camps in Hokkaido, as well as Shizuoka, Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures.

In response to increased military activity by China and other countries, the government will accelerate the development of counterstrike capabilities targeting enemy bases. However, communities near planned deployment sites remain deeply concerned about becoming targets in a crisis, and local authorities are demanding detailed explanations from the central government.