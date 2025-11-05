Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force were dispatched to Akita Prefecture to assist with bear control on Wednesday — although they are not permitted to cull the bears — as the number of attacks and subsequent fatalities continue to rise in the prefecture and nationwide.

“We had been receiving desperate cries from the ground saying they could no longer manage the situation, and it is simply impossible to respond with only the resources available within the prefecture, including the municipalities, the prefectural police, and the local hunting association,” said Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki on Wednesday morning. “Meanwhile, residents’ lives and property are being threatened on a daily basis.”

“In light of this reality, we have decided to request the cooperation of the Defense Ministry,” which oversees the Self-Defense Forces, he added.