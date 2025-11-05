The Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court ruled on Tuesday that the House of Councilors election in July was held in a “state of unconstitutionality” due to vote-value disparities of up to 3.13 times.

This was the fourth such ruling on a total of 16 lawsuits filed over the Upper House election by two groups of lawyers with 14 high courts and high court branches nationwide. Another four courts have found the election to be constitutional.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Presiding Judge Akihiro Teramoto dismissed the plaintiffs’ request to nullify the election.

The maximum vote-value gap in the July election widened from 3.03 times in the previous Upper House election in 2022, which the Supreme Court had deemed constitutional.

Noting that the maximum disparity has remained around 3.00 times for nine years, Teramoto said, “It is appropriate to impose a responsibility on the Diet to correct the situation.”

However, the judge added that it is expected to take more time for the Diet to reach a reasonable solution.

At a news conference following the ruling, Hideaki Kubori, a lawyer from the group that filed the lawsuit, said, “It suggests the court also believes that holding an election with a vote-value disparity of 3.13 is outrageous.”