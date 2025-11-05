South Korea's spy agency thinks there is a high possibility that North Korea and the United States will hold a summit, and has suggested that Pyongyang may pursue a meeting after March, a lawmaker has said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had repeatedly called for a meeting with reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place during his trip to South Korea last week, but Kim did not respond to his overtures.

"The NIS sees there is a high chance of a U.S.-North Korea summit,” lawmaker Park Sun-won told reporters after a parliamentary audit on the South's National Intelligence Service.