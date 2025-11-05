Recent raids on one of Myanmar's most notorious internet scam hubs sparked a recruitment rush as fleeing workers scrambled to enlist at nearby fraud factories, experts and insiders said.
Online scam hubs have mushroomed across Southeast Asia, draining unsuspecting victims of billions of dollars annually in elaborate romance and crypto cons.
Many workers are trafficked into the internet sweatshops, analysts say, but others go willingly to secure attractive salaries.
