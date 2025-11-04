The United States will in the coming days ask a U.N. Security Council committee to impose sanctions on seven ships suspected of violating U.N. sanctions on North Korea, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

The seven vessels have illegally exported North Korean coal and iron ore to China, which traditionally earns Pyongyang between $200 million and $400 million a year, said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"These nominations are not just bureaucratic exercises. They're about ensuring accountability for U.N. sanctions violations and stopping exports that directly fund North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs," the official said.