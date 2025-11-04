Three employees at cybersecurity companies spent years moonlighting as criminal hackers, launching their own ransomware attacks in a plot to extort millions of dollars from victims around the country, U.S. prosecutors alleged in court filings.

Ryan Clifford Goldberg, the former director of incident response at Sygnia Consulting, and Kevin Tyler Martin, who was a ransomware negotiator for DigitalMint, were charged with working together to hack five businesses starting in May 2023. In one instance, they, along with a third person, received a ransom payment of nearly $1.3 million worth of cryptocurrency from a medical device company based in Tampa, Florida, according to prosecutors.

The trio worked in a part of the cybersecurity industry that has sprung up to help companies negotiate with hackers to unfreeze their computer networks — sometimes by paying ransom. They are also accused of sharing their illicit profits with the developers of the type of ransomware they allegedly used on their victims.