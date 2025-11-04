Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government plans to compile a revised version of policies regarding foreign nationals by January, aiming to enforce stricter measures against violators of Japan’s laws and regulations.

“It is a fact that members of the public feel anxiety and a sense of unfairness due to illegal acts and rule violations committed by a small number of foreign nationals,” Takaichi said Tuesday in her administration’s first ministerial meeting regarding policies on foreign nationals. “While clearly distinguishing ourselves from xenophobia, the government will respond firmly to such acts.”

Takaichi ordered the relevant ministries to draft necessary revisions for various systems to ensure stricter compliance with existing rules.