While Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appeared to allay fears of a more hawkish approach to Beijing in her first meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last Friday, her open support for deepening ties with Taiwan is likely to further complicate the already strained bilateral relationship.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing didn't take long to flare up after Takaichi posted later that day a picture of herself meeting with the democratic island's presidential adviser and former vice premier, Lin Hsin-i, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

She also drew Beijing’s ire by calling for deeper “practical cooperation” with Taipei, prompting an appreciative response from Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te who wrote on X that he looks forward to working “hand-in-hand” with Japan to achieve “innovation and prosperity.”