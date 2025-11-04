In her first one-on-one debate with main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) leader Yoshihiko Noda, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday defended her appointment of lawmakers who were involved in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) slush fund scandal to government and party roles in parliament.

“I believe that each of the lawmakers have carefully and sincerely fulfilled their responsibility to explain (their involvement in the slush fund scandal),” Takaichi said, adding that “what is most important is to never again re-create this situation.”

Noda lambasted Takaichi’s decision last month to appoint seven LDP lawmakers — all former members of the now-defunct faction of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — involved in the party’s slush fund scandal to government posts, four as vice ministers and three as parliamentary secretaries.