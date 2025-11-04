Japan Innovation Party co-leader Fumitake Fujita said Thursday he will not step down from his post following revelations that he paid ¥21 million to his secretary’s company, mainly to print political leaflets.
“That’s my intention,” Fujita said when asked at a news conference if he would continue to serve as the JIP’s co-leader.
Fujita’s decision to continue was supported by party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, who told reporters earlier Thursday that Fujita didn’t need to resign over the incident.
