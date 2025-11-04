Kim Yong Nam, the only person outside of the ruling Kim family dynasty to serve as North Korea's nominal head of state, has died, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim Yong Nam, the former chairman of the Presidium of the country's Supreme People’s Assembly and a longtime diplomat who served all three of the country's leaders, died Monday at the age of 97, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Kim Yong Nam's bier to express condolences early on Tuesday, KCNA said.