U.S. President Donald Trump has said China and Russia have conducted secret underground nuclear weapons tests, using the claim to justify his surprise order for the United States to begin its own tests — though what exactly this means remains muddled.

“Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it,” Trump said, without providing evidence, in an interview filmed Friday and aired Sunday by CBS’ “60 Minutes” program.

North Korea and Pakistan, which are both known to possess nuclear weapons, have also been testing their devices, he added.