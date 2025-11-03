The nuclear weapons testing ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump will not involve nuclear explosions at this time, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday.

"I think the tests we’re talking about right now are system tests," Wright said in an interview with Fox News. "These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call noncritical explosions."

The testing involves all the other parts of a nuclear weapon to make sure they are functioning and can set up a nuclear blast, said Wright, whose agency is responsible for testing U.S. nuclear weapons.