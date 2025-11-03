A 32-year-old British man was the sole suspect accused of a mass stabbing on a train in England, after another man arrested in the case was released on Sunday with no charges.

British police said the knife attack that put 11 people in the hospital was not a terrorist incident. A 35-year-old man who had been arrested earlier was released after officers concluded he was not involved in the attack.

By late on Sunday, five of the injured had been discharged from the hospital. Among those still being treated was a member of the train crew who tried to stop the attacker and was in a life-threatening condition, police said.