The audacious daytime robbery of historical jewels worth $102 million from the Paris Louvre museum last month was executed by petty criminals rather than professionals from the world of organized crime, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.

On a Sunday morning two weeks ago, two men parked a movers' elevator outside the Louvre, rode up to the second story, smashed a window, cracked open display cases with angle grinders, and then fled on the back of scooters driven by two accomplices in a heist lasting less than seven minutes.

With three of the four suspected thieves now believed to be under arrest and the jewels still missing, their profiles do not resemble Ocean's Eleven-style professional gangsters, but small-time criminals from the hardscrabble northern suburbs of Paris, authorities say.