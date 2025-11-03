Many people in Madagascar — a poverty-stricken island nation located off the coast of southeastern Africa — are not able to receive sufficient medical care due to lack of workers who can manage and repair medical devices such as CT scanners and sterilizers in operating rooms.

To improve the situation and save lives, a medical service firm in Fukushima Prefecture is cooperating with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to offer know-how on medical equipment management.

At the Mahavoky Atsimo Mahajanga University Hospital Center in Mahajanga in northwestern Madagascar, the only CT scanner the hospital possesses has been idled since its emergency power generator broke down.