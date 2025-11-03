The government on Monday released a list of 3,963 people recognized for this year’s autumn honors, including game designer Yuji Horii, known for the Dragon Quest series.

Horii, 71, was chosen as a recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, becoming the first game designer to receive this honor. Another recipient of the same decoration is manga creator Go Nagai, 80, whose real name is Kiyoshi Nagai, known for such works as “Mazinger Z” and “Cutie Honey.”