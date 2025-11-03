The government will work to revitalize regional communities experiencing population decline by increasing what's known as the "connected population," or nonresidents who maintain steady interaction with regional areas, internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a recent interview.

"There is a shortage of workers in various fields, making it difficult to maintain medical, transportation and educational services as well as to manage infrastructure," said Hayashi, who assumed his current post last month.

"We will work to expand the connected population both in quality and quantity."

The minister said that many people are interested in becoming involved in regional communities, such as through volunteering in agriculture. He expressed a desire to develop a registration system that would serve as a "passport" for nonresidents to participate in regional support activities.

Hayashi also emphasized the need to effectively promote broad cooperation among local governments and the use of digital technology to make local administrative services sustainable.

On whether Japan should review its system of dividing responsibilities among local, prefectural and central governments, he said, "I first want to call for discussions to address the issues faced by prefectures and municipalities."

The minister said that slander, misinformation and disinformation on social media are a "serious issue" that can significantly affect people's lives and socioeconomic activities.

He said he will comprehensively promote systemic measures, efforts to improve social media literacy across generations and technological development, in order to create a sound environment for social media use.