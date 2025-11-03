Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi revealed Monday that she has told North Korea of her desire to hold a summit with leader Kim Jong Un, as time runs out for families of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

Speaking at a national meeting in Tokyo of abductee family members, Takaichi called the issue a top priority of her government.

“We have already conveyed to North Korea our desire to hold a summit meeting,” she said. “There is no time to lose. Resolving this issue while the families are still in good health is essential for both Japan and North Korea to envision a future where both nations enjoy peace and prosperity.”