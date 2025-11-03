More and more of Japan’s universities are moving toward teaching their classes in English — not just for those on exchange programs, but for domestic students.

The University of Tokyo’s graduate school of engineering triggered a wave of online debate earlier this year when it announced that it would be teaching all classes in English “as a general rule” from 2026.

Many netizens argued that the move was unfair — most Japanese students have studied mostly, if not exclusively, in Japanese their entire lives, leaving them ill-equipped to learn university-level English fast enough, and a lot of faculty members may not be set up to suddenly teach advanced material in English.