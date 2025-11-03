Aichi Prefectural Police believe a woman arrested last week over the 1999 killing of a 32-year-old housewife had attacked her immediately after she opened the front door, suggesting the crime was premeditated.

The suspect, identified as 69-year-old Kumiko Yasufuku, allegedly brought a knife to Namiko Takaba’s second-floor apartment in the city of Nagoya’s Nishi Ward on Nov. 13, 1999, and stabbed her near the entrance, investigative sources said Sunday. Takaba was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck.

Aichi Prefectural Police sent Yasufuku to prosecutors Sunday as her home in Nagoya’s Minato Ward was searched.