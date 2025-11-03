U.S. President Donald Trump said Chinese leader Xi Jinping knows “the consequences” of taking military action against Taiwan, though the American leader refused to say specifically if Washington would defend the democratic island.

Trump reiterated during an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the issue of Taiwan “never even came up as a subject” in his meeting last week with Xi in South Korea.

The U.S. president also again claimed that Xi would not invade democratic Taiwan as long as Trump remains in office. Trump made a similar claim in August.