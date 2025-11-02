As U.S. President Donald Trump steps up his targeting of Venezuela, the region’s fragmented governments are failing to agree on any joint response to rein him in.

Not only have Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s calls for Latin American solidarity largely fallen on deaf ears, but a new polls shows a significant number of people in the region even see U.S. military intervention as the best shot at restoring Venezuelan democracy.

That contrasts with the response in 2018 when the Venezuelan refugee crisis was near its peak, and governments from across Latin America and the Caribbean put aside ideological differences to meet and coordinate a response.