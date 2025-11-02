Former U.S. President Barack Obama called New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Saturday and offered to be a "sounding board” if the 34-year-old front-runner wins the election. He also praised Mamdani's campaign.

The call, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by Mamdani’s spokesperson.

"Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city,” said Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec.