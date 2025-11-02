Approximately one in eight Americans receive food stamp benefits from the U.S. government, a program at risk of losing its funding as of Saturday due to the government shutdown.

One such beneficiary is Eric Dunham, a 36-year-old man who became disabled after an accident and needs help from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to live.

"If I don't get food stamps I can't eat," Dunham said, explaining that after all his expenses, he has just $24 left over per month.