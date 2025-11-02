Outside bustling Yoyogi Station, tour guide Ryo Ito can be found several times a week patiently waiting to meet his next group of guests. Under his cheerful guidance, tourists journey to a series of landmarks that offer a window into the rhythms of daily life in bustling Tokyo: FamilyMart, 7-Eleven and Lawson.

Guests follow Ito’s lead as he weaves through the narrow, colorful aisles of the convenience stores — or konbini as they are known in Japanese — with infectious enthusiasm, waxing lyrical on the strong points each chain has (Lawson is best for sweets, 7-Eleven for sandwiches, while FamilyMart boasts the best rice balls). Ito provides expert knowledge of the stores’ products and culture.

“When I’m doing this tour, I’m really having fun with the guests. It’s not only about the convenience store, we also can exchange cultures through the convenience store,” Ito said.