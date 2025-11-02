The nation's Ground Self-Defense Force is preparing to dispatch personnel to Akita Prefecture to assist with measures against wild bears following a series of attacks in the prefecture.

In response to a request from Akita, the GSDF is set to provide logistical support, such as transporting box traps, but will not be directly involved in the culling of bears.

If this becomes a model case for SDF support, other local governments facing worsening bear damage may consider requesting assistance.