Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has ruled out dissolving the Lower House for a snap general election, saying that she must first tackle a number of challenges the country is facing — including economic issues.

"It's important to first implement the policies promised (to the people), including economic measures," Takaichi said during a news conference in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday night, following the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit the same day.

The prime minister said her government will accelerate the rollout of economic measures, including steps to tackle inflation.

A plan to reduce the number of Lower House seats, part of a coalition agreement between Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), is "a matter that should be discussed by each party and parliamentary group," she said, adding that she will "engage in wide-ranging and sincere discussions."

The JIP is also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

At her news conference, Takaichi also indicated that she will steadily implement the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.

"A promise between governments should not be changed even if a prime minister is replaced," she said.

Takaichi had mentioned during the recent LDP leadership election campaign the possibility of renegotiating the pact.

The prime minister said the leaders' declaration adopted at the APEC summit "included many things that Japan considers important" and that the series of diplomatic events over the last week served to "lay the foundation for promoting summit diplomacy."

"I was able to steadily advance Japan's efforts to open new horizons in diplomacy," she added.

Japan was selected to chair the APEC forum in 2031, she noted, vowing to make steady preparations.