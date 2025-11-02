The government has yet to find specific ways to secure some ¥2.4 trillion in stable financial resources to fund both the planned elimination of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge and a free high school education program.

Six ruling and opposition parties broadly agreed Friday to scrap the add-on levy for gasoline on Dec. 31 and for gas oil on April 1 next year.

Meanwhile, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its new coalition partner Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, and Komeito agreed Wednesday on details to effectively make high school education free and boost support for public schools. Komeito ended its coalition with the LDP last month.