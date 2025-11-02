Minoru Kihara, newly appointed as chief cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government, has vowed to boldly revise the country's three key national security-related documents.

The three documents will be updated with "bold and new" ideas, the top government spokesman said in an interview Friday, emphasizing the need for the country to strengthen not only its defense capabilities but also comprehensive national power, including technological and intelligence capabilities.

The Takaichi administration, inaugurated Oct. 21, aims to revise the documents next year.