The government said Sunday that it will award Medals of Honor to 738 people and 24 organizations for autumn 2025, including popular screenwriter Kankuro Kudo.

The Medal with Purple Ribbon, an award for those with accomplishments in academics, sports, culture and arts, will be given to 17 people, including Kudo, 55, whose real name is Shunichiro Kudo.

In 2002, Kudo won the Japan Academy Film Prize in the best screenplay category for the film "GO," released in 2001. He produced many hits, including "Amachan," an NHK drama series that became a social phenomenon when it aired in 2013.

Other people chosen for the Medal with Purple Ribbon include Junji Sakamoto, a 67-year-old film director who received the 2001 Japan Academy Film Prize in the best director category for the film "Kao (Face)."

From the academic world, Yoshiko Ogata, 49, a mathematician and professor at Kyoto University, will also receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon.

The Medal with Yellow Ribbon, awarded mainly to experts in agriculture, commerce and industry, will go to 257 people, including Norihiro Yokoyama, 57, who has been active as a jockey for nearly 40 years.

A total of 449 people will receive the Medal with Blue Ribbon, which recognizes contributions to industrial promotion and social welfare. The Medal with Green Ribbon, presented for social service activities, will be given to 13 people and 24 organizations. The Medal with Red Ribbon, which honors people who have worked to save lives, will be awarded to two people.

Emperor Naruhito will begin meeting recipients at the Imperial Palace starting on Nov. 12.