The Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the world's largest museums and built with Japanese support, fully opened to the public on Saturday near the famous Giza pyramid complex in the suburbs of Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt. In the special gallery, about 6,000 Tutankhamun relics, including the ancient pharaoh's golden mask, are on display simultaneously in one place for the first time.

The museum, located about 2 kilometers from the pyramid complex, has a site area of about 500,000 square meters. It is said to be the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization.