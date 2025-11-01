Fighters riding camels rounded up a couple of hundred men near the Sudanese city of al-Fashir over the weekend and brought them to a reservoir, shouting racial slurs before starting to shoot, according to a man who said he was among them.
One of the captors recognized him from his school days and let him flee, the man, Alkheir Ismail, said in a video interview conducted by a local journalist in the nearby town of Tawila in the country's western Darfur region.
"He told them, 'Don't kill him,'" Ismail said. "Even after they killed everyone else — my friends and everyone else." He said he had been bringing food to relatives still in the city when it was captured by the Rapid Support Forces on Sunday — and, like the other detainees, was unarmed. Reporters could not immediately verify his account.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.