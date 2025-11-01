Fighters riding camels rounded up a couple of hundred men near the Sudanese city of al-Fashir over the weekend and brought them to a reservoir, shouting racial slurs before starting to shoot, according to a man who said he was among them.

One of the captors recognized him from his school days and let him flee, the man, Alkheir Ismail, said in a video interview conducted by a local journalist in the nearby town of Tawila in the country's western Darfur region.

"He told them, 'Don't kill him,'" Ismail said. "Even after they killed everyone else — my friends and everyone else." He said he had been bringing food to relatives still in the city when it was captured by the Rapid Support Forces on Sunday — and, like the other detainees, was unarmed. Reporters could not immediately verify his account.