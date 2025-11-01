A new White House rule issued Friday restricts the ability of credentialed journalists to freely access the offices of press secretary Karoline Leavitt and other top communications officials in the West Wing, near the Oval Office.

The new memorandum from the National Security Council bans journalists from accessing Room 140, also known as "Upper Press," without a prior appointment, citing the need to protect potentially sensitive material. It said the change would take effect immediately.

The White House move follows restrictions put in place earlier this month for reporters at the Department of Defense, a move that prompted dozens of journalists to vacate their offices in the Pentagon and return their credentials.