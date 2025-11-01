President Donald Trump reiterated Friday that he wants testing of U.S. nuclear weapons, but again failed to clarify whether he meant live explosions in an order that has provoked global tension and confusion.

Asked by a reporter whether he meant conducting underground blasts for the first time in the United States since 1992, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "I am not going to say."

"You'll find out very soon, but we're going to do some testing, yeah. Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going do it," he said on his way to spend Halloween at his golf resort in Florida.