By ordering a resumption of nuclear testing, U.S. President Donald Trump risks an expanded arms race that could benefit China, experts say — something especially concerning given the shaky status of international arms control efforts.

Trump caught the world by surprise when he announced the order just hours before meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea, saying Washington would start testing nuclear weapons "on an equal basis" with Moscow and Beijing.

"We are already in the midst of a three-way arms race among Russia, the United States, and China," said William Hartung of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.