"I didn't know the salaries the government pays were this high!" Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa joked after more than 100 loyalists arrived at his former rebel base, many pulling up in luxury SUVs.

"Have you forgotten you are the sons of the revolution?" al-Sharaa rebuked the gathered officials and business leaders, according to two people present, remarking upon the large number of Cadillac Escalades, Range Rovers and Chevrolet Tahoes parked outside. "Have you been tempted so quickly?"

Syria's militant commander-turned-ruler has faced a turbulent 10 months since toppling President Bashar Assad after 14 years of civil war. The country has suffered sporadic bouts of sectarian violence involving ex-rebel factions linked to his new government, leaving more than 2,000 people dead, and there's been a spate of forced evictions and property seizures.