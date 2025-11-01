Some 890 tons of spent nuclear fuel from Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings are being stored at Japan Nuclear Fuel's reprocessing plant under construction in Aomori Prefecture — the first time a specific amount of nuclear fuel at the plant from an individual company has been confirmed.

Also kept at the nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in the village of Rokkasho are about 180 tons of fuel from Japan Atomic Power.

Both numbers were included in the Aomori Prefectural Government's answer dated Oct. 7 to a questionnaire from a civic organization in the prefecture. The prefecture's answer was based on explanations from Tepco and Japan Atomic Power.