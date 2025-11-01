The country's staple rice production is forecast to total 7.11 million tons in 2026, down 370,000 tons from 2025, the agriculture ministry has said.

The estimate, used by farmers as a reference for rice planting, was submitted Friday to a meeting of a subgroup of a ministry panel on agriculture policies.

The forecast was based on factors including an increase in the number of foreign visitors to the country.

Agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki, who assumed the post under the administration of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, launched Oct. 21, has vowed to reverse the previous government's policy to increase rice production.

Suzuki has emphasized the importance of "demand-based production" to prevent rice price falls reflecting an excess in supply over demand.

The ministry also unveiled plans to resume rice purchases for government stockpiles next year, which have been suspended due to rice shortages since summer 2024.

Also Friday, the ministry said that the average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through Sunday stood at ¥4,208 per 5 kilograms, down ¥43 from the previous week.

The average price fell for the first time in two weeks but stood above ¥4,000 for eight weeks in a row.