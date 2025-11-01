South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday that he was not concerned about the future of his country’s ties with Japan, following a meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier in the week.

Asked at a news conference following the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea about his impressions of ties after the two leaders’ first in-person talks, Lee was optimistic.

"I had a very good feeling. All my worries vanished," he said, adding that he believed the bilateral relationship would continue to improve.