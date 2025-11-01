100 YEARS AGO
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1925
That Hokkaido is unquestionably destined to be the great dairy district of the Japanese Empire, that indeed at the present time it leads all other sections of Japan in its dairy produce is the opinion of Dr. H. L. Russell, of the International Education Board, who returned Sunday from a two-weeks’ trip in the northern Island.
